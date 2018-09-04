Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are selected for Team USA at the Ryder Cup as captain Jim Furyk's picks.

There is more injury woe for England ahead of their upcoming matches against Spain and Switzerland, as Gareth Southgate commits to promoting youth players for future squads.

Scotland make history by reaching the Women's World Cup finals for the first time, while England end their qualifying campaign with a convincing victory.

And, Amir Khan sets his sights on a couple of boxing's biggest names ahead of his fight with Samuel Vargas on Saturday.

