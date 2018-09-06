Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:10 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Ryan Giggs gets off to a dream start in his first competitive match as Wales manager as his side thrash the Republic of Ireland 4-1 in their Nations League opener in Cardiff.

Tottenham are given permission to play their Carabao Cup tie against Watford in Milton Keynes, while Paul Pogba has cast doubt over his future at Manchester United.

Amir Khan hopes a victory over Samuel Vargas this weekend can land him a big stadium fight in the near future, and Jonny Bairstow will play as wicketkeeper for England in the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...