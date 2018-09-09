Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:18 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Alastair Cook continued his fine form in his farewell match as England sought to build a convincing lead in the final Test against India.

Wales suffered their first defeat in the UEFA Nations League as Christian Eriksen scored twice for Denmark.

England have called up two Leicester youngsters ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Switzerland.

And Serena Williams is fined for her outburst at the umpire during her US Open defeat to Naomi Osaka.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...