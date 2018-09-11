Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

England end their losing run with a 1-0 win against Switzerland in Leicester while Northern Ireland beat Israel 3-0 at Windsor Park. Republic of Ireland concede a late equaliser to draw 1-1 away in Poland.

It's a memorable day for English cricket. On Alastair Cook's last appearance for his country, James Anderson also becomes the highest wicket-taking fast bowler in Test cricket.

And in Formula One, Kimi Raikkonen is leaving Ferrari to rejoin Sauber with Charles Leclerc going the other way.

