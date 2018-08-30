Clapton CFC sell 2,500 kits without ever playing a match

Newly formed Clapton CFC say they have sold 2,500 kits before playing their first competitive match

Newly formed non-league side Clapton CFC have sold more than 2,500 replica shirts despite having not yet played a competitive match.

The £30 red, purple and yellow strip was formally launched on Saturday in a home friendly against Wanderers FC, the first winners of the FA Cup.

A significant demand has come from Spain, due to the design being based on the colours of the International Brigades, who joined the fight against fascism in Spain during the Civil War in the 1930s.

Clapton CFC's kit is based on the colours of the International Brigades

Kit designer and Clapton CFC member Thom was surprised with the overwhelming reaction to the kit, saying: "It has been quite the shock for us, as we only expected to sell about 250 shirts in a year.

"Fans voted from a total of 16 kit designs, but this was by far the most popular," he told the club's website.

"I really wanted to make something that marked the importance of the sacrifice of those who fought against fascism."

Over 2,500 men and women from the UK and Ireland travelled to fight in Spain, with more than 500 losing their lives for the cause.

Clapton CFC will play their first home match on September 22

"We have always been known as fans who do not accept racism, sexism and homophobia, so it made total sense," Thom said.

"We didn't expect our tiny club to be noticed by Spanish football fans but we're delighted nonetheless."

The club launched in June after a dispute over ownership and membership caused a split with Clapton FC.

Clapton will compete in the Middlesex Counties League Division 1 and will play their home games in Walthamstow, east London.

On September 22, Clapton CFC will host their first competitive fixture against Hutton FC at 2pm in the Premier Cup.