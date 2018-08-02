MLS All-Stars 1-1 Juventus (3-5 on pens): Juve see off best of MLS

Mattia De Sciglio hit the winning penalty in Atlanta

Juventus beat the MLS All-Stars 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in Atlanta on Thursday morning.

New York Red Bulls' Bradley Wright-Phillips hit the post in the shootout, allowing Mattia De Sciglio of Juventus to beat Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen and secure the victory.

Juventus opened the scoring through Andrea Favilli in the 21st minute, but Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, the game's MVP, made it 1-1 just five minutes later.

Juventus, without Cristiano Ronaldo, took the lead through Favilli after Matheus Pereira's wicked cross was headed home from 12 yards.

Bradley Wright-Phillips missed the decisive penalty for MLS All Stars

Martinez, who has 24 goals in 23 matches - three shy of the MLS single-season record - was fed by Montreal's Ignacio Piatti across the face of goal, bravely slotting home past Wojciech Szczesny after a scramble.

The match drew an MLS All-Star record crowd of 72,317, topping the 70,728 who attended against Manchester United in Houston in 2010.

Juventus take on Real Madrid on Saturday in what could be Ronaldo's first game since leaving the Bernabeu.