MLS round-up: LA Galaxy without Zlatan thrashed by Seattle Sounders

Harry Shipp got a goal and an assist as the Seattle Sounders thrashed LA Galaxy 5-0 on Saturday for their club-record sixth straight victory.

Chad Marshall, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz also scored, and the Sounders were the beneficiary of a Servando Carrasco own goal.

As well as missing leading scorer Ibrahimovic, the Galaxy were without designated players Giovani dos Santos, Jonathan dos Santos, and Romain Alessandrini.

Maynor Figueroa and Michael Barrios scored in FC Dallas' victory over Minnesota United in a game delayed more than two-and-a-half hours because of lightning in the area.

Diego Rubio scored two goals and Tim Melia had his 10th clean sheet of the season to help Sporting Kansas City beat Portland Timbers 3-0.

Albert Rusnak scored twice in stoppage time in Real Salt Lake's 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo. Oscar Boniek Garcia gave Houston the lead in the 36th minute. Rusnak equalised in the 93rd minute before scoring a dramatic last-gasp penalty in the tenth minute of added time to secure an away win.

Daniel Royer scored a last-minute equaliser as New York Red Bulls drew 2-2 with Vancouver Whitecaps.

With the Red Bulls playing a man down, Royer beat a couple of defenders and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic to grab his second goal of the match to follow up his opener in the fifth minute.

The Red Bulls went down to 10 men when Michael Murillo was given his second yellow card in the 84th minute. Kendall Waston scored twice for Vancouver.

Chris Wondolowski scored a 77th-minute equaliser in San Jose's 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. Wondolowski scored from his own rebound to cancel out Lucas Janson's opener in the 59th minute.

San Jose are now winless in its last 10 home games, the longest streak in franchise history.

Cory Burke and Ilson Pereira scored and Borek Dockal had two assists to help Philadelphia Union beat New York City 2-0.

Burke gave the Union a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute before Ilsinho came on 11 minutes later and secured a comfortable win in the 76th minute.

Daniel Lovitz scored in the 90th minute as Montreal Impact beat Chicago Fire 2-1.

Ignacio Piatti also scored to help Montreal end a four-game winless streak and extend Chicago's losing streak to eight. Nemanja Nikolic scored for Chicago.