MLS: Ronaldo Pena grabs Houston Dynamo draw in Texas derby

Ronaldo Pena scored an 88th-minute equaliser to lift struggling Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas in the second Texas derby of the season.

Pena's goal came just five minutes after Michael Barrios gave FC Dallas the lead with a determined run and finish.

The draw sees Houston snap a five-match losing streak but they are still winless in their past eight matches.

Dallas, the first-place side in the Western Conference, hold a four-point lead over second-place Sporting Kansas City.

Six of the past seven Texas derbies have ended in draws, with the lone exception a 3-1 FC Dallas victory in August 2016.

Elsewhere, Niko Hansen scored in the 87th minute to give Columbus Crew a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire.

Nemanja Nikolic netted in the 67th minute for the Fire, who were set to end an eight-game losing streak until Hansen scored his second career goal after a cross by Patrick Mullins was deflected to him off Fire defender Johan Kappelhof.

