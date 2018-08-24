MLS: Ronaldo Pena grabs Houston Dynamo draw in Texas derby
Columbus Crew also draw 1-1 with Chicago Fire
Last Updated: 24/08/18 8:57am
Ronaldo Pena scored an 88th-minute equaliser to lift struggling Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas in the second Texas derby of the season.
Pena's goal came just five minutes after Michael Barrios gave FC Dallas the lead with a determined run and finish.
The draw sees Houston snap a five-match losing streak but they are still winless in their past eight matches.
Dallas, the first-place side in the Western Conference, hold a four-point lead over second-place Sporting Kansas City.
LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles Football Club
August 25, 2018, 3:35am
Live on
Six of the past seven Texas derbies have ended in draws, with the lone exception a 3-1 FC Dallas victory in August 2016.
Elsewhere, Niko Hansen scored in the 87th minute to give Columbus Crew a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire.
Nemanja Nikolic netted in the 67th minute for the Fire, who were set to end an eight-game losing streak until Hansen scored his second career goal after a cross by Patrick Mullins was deflected to him off Fire defender Johan Kappelhof.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy face Los Angeles FC live on Sky Sports on Saturday morning (3.30am).