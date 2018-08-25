Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores and is booked for diving on mixed night for LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in 'El Trafico' and was also booked for simulation on a mixed night for the Swede in MLS.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for LA Galaxy, his 499th goal of his career, with the help of VAR in their derby against LAFC, poking inches over the line from close range at the StubHub Center.

But after former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela levelled for the visitors from the penalty spot, Ibrahimovic took a dive in the opposition penalty area. Ibrahimovic accepted his booking from referee Jair Marrufo without much complaint.

The Galaxy hung on late to finish their 'season series' against their rivals with one victory and two draws.

"It doesn't mean nothing," Ibrahimovic said of the series victory. "I would prefer to win the trophy than to win against them. It was an easy game. We were much better than them."

