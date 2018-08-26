MLS round-up: Vancouver come back from 2-0 down to beat San Jose Earthquakes

Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute spell as Vancouver Whitecaps came back from two goals down to beat San Jose Earthquakes 3-2.

Reyna started the spree in the 59th minute, Techera pulled the scores level two minutes later and Kamara gave the Whitecaps the lead in the 68th.

Vancouver extended their unbeaten streak to five as they chase a play-off spot, as the Whitecaps won at Avaya Stadium for the first time.

Jahmir Hyka had opened the scoring for San Jose in the seventh minute, and Magnus Eriksson converted from the penalty spot in the 18th.

Yohan Croizet scored his second MLS goal and Johnny Russell provided two assists to help Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 2-0.

Tim Melia made eight saves to record his fourth consecutive clean sheet and a career-best 11th of the season. Sporting have won four games in a row and not conceded a goal since July 28.

Croizet replaced starter Felipe Gutierrez at half-time and then opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Russell tapped it to Croizet on the edge of the box, and he turned a ripped an effort inside the near post.

Diego Rubio was then fed by Russell, cut the ball onto his right foot to evade a defender and then rolled it into the net to make it 2-0 just after the hour.

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and defending MLS champions Toronto FC beat Montreal Impact 3-1 to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio helped Toronto build a 3-0 lead in the first 29 minutes.

Alejandro Silva scored in the 30th minute for Montreal.

Cory Burke scored the only goal as Philadelphia Union beat New England Revolution.

Andre Blake earned his second consecutive clean sheet and his seventh this season. Philadelphia have now won three in a row, while New England are winless in their last eight games.

Jefferson Savarino contributed two goals and an assist to help Real Salt Lake rout Colorado Rapids 6-0.

Corey Baird added a goal and two assists, and Damir Kreilach, Joao Plata and Albert Rusnak also scored for Real Salt Lake.