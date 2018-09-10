LA Galaxy boss Sigi Schmid quits ahead of MLS season close

Sigi Schmid formerly managed Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew

LA Galaxy boss Sigi Schmid has left the club with just six games remaining of the regular season as they sit three points adrift of the play-off places.

Assistant coach Dominic Kinnear will step in for the remainder of the season as interim boss for the Galaxy as they look to rediscover their form and challenge for a place in the play-offs.

In a statement, Schmid said: "I have coached at various levels of soccer in the United States for over 35 years, where I have dedicated myself to furthering the sport in our country.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away from coaching at this time, but would like to remain in the game. With six games remaining as the club fights for a playoff spot, I understand the timing of this decision is unfortunate.

"However, I believe this group can come together and fight for a spot this season under Dom's guidance."

Interim boss Kinnear said: "I want to thank Sigi and the LA Galaxy for bringing me here last season. Our focus now is to win as many games as possible through the end of the season."

Despite the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy have struggled for form in recent weeks with their last win coming on July 31. They sit three points behind sixth spot with those around them boasting games in hand.

