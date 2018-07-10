France v Belgium: Pick your combined XI for World Cup semi-final

Pick your France v Belgium XI

Ahead of the World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium, select your combined XI between the two squads below.

The two sides go head-to-head at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday in what is sure to be a fascinating contest - but which players would make it into a combined team?

Would you give Thibaut Courtois the nod in goal ahead of Hugo Lloris? Does Vincent Kompany make it into defence ahead of Raphael Varane?

And, of the talented attackers on both sides, how would you fit Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Romelu Lukaku and Olivier Giroud into the same team?

Use our interactive tool below to select a formation before picking your best XI...

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.