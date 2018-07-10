Who should win the Golden Ball as best player at the World Cup?

As the World Cup approaches its climax we want to know who you think should win the Golden Ball as best player at the tournament.

At the end of each World Cup FIFA names a shortlist of players which representatives of the media then vote on to decide the competition's top performer.

Recent Golden Ball winners 2014: Lionel Messi

2010: Diego Forlan

2006: Zinedine Zidane

2002: Oliver Kahn

1998: Ronaldo

But who has been the best player the 2018 World Cup? Check out our list below and vote for your favourite…

Eden Hazard - Belgium

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has been a key figure during Belgium's run to the semi-finals. He has found the net twice and set up two more goals (no player has more assists), while only Argentina's Lionel Messi and Spain's Isco have completed more dribbles.

Neymar - Brazil

It may have ended in a disappointing quarter-final defeat but Neymar certainly made an impression in Russia. The Brazil talisman, who came into the tournament after returning from a long spell out injured, scored twice and recorded one assist. He took more shots than any other player, made the most key passes and no one else at the World Cup was fouled as frequently.

Harry Kane - England

England captain Harry Kane set out his plans to win the Golden Boot as top scorer before the tournament, and his six goals in four games have put him in contention for the Golden Ball prize too. Three of those goals came in a hat-trick against Panama, where his excellent penalty taking was on show.

Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium

Manchester City's main man last season, Kevin De Bruyne has been central to Belgium's success at the World Cup, too. The bare statistics - one goal and one assist - only hint at his influence. Only Neymar has made more passes leading to a shot from a team-mate and his fine goal against Brazil was both crucial and impressive.

Lionel Messi - Argentina

It just wasn't meant to be for Lionel Messi at Russia 2018 - and the great Argentina player may have to come to terms with never winning the World Cup. But the 2014 Golden Ball winner still produced some standout moments - including a superbly taken goal against Nigeria - while he also came up with a couple of assists.

Luka Modric - Croatia

Croatia captain Luke Modric is the heartbeat of this talented side and has won praise for his performances during their run to the semi-finals. He has two goals and an assist in regular play, while he has twice converted penalties in shootouts (despite missing one in normal time) to see his team through.

Kylian Mbappe - France

French sensation Kylian Mbappe has had a remarkable World Cup - and it's not over yet. The 19-year-old became France's youngest scorer at a World Cup when he found the net against Peru and then matched Pele as the only teenager to score twice in one game with his double against Argentina, when his pace earned a penalty, too.

Antoine Griezmann - France

Antoine Griezmann has led from the front for France at this World Cup, popping up at key moments - including scoring twice in two knockout games - and bringing his creative spark to a frontline which has at times struggled to ignite. He has three goals and one assist to his name - and France will look to him to improve on that in the semi-final.

Romelu Lukaku - Belgium

Four goals in four games for Belgium's Romelu Lukaku underlines what an impressive tournament he's had. There was one assist, too, and his selfless display against Brazil in the quarter-final highlighted his commitment to the cause. The Golden Boot is still within reach.

Jordan Pickford - England

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford came into this World Cup uncertain of being Gareth Southgate's No 1, but he has been a star performer on the run to the semi-finals. His penalty shootout heroics against Colombia wrote him into English football history, while his man-of-the-match award against Sweden rewarded three fine saves.

Philippe Coutinho - Brazil

Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho may play second fiddle to Neymar when it comes to media attention but the Barcelona attacker took up the mantle of game changer for his country on several occasions in Russia. A trademark goal from the edge of the box against Switzerland was followed by an injury-time winner against Costa Rica, while his two assists is currently a joint high.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup campaign may not have lasted as long as he'd have liked, but in his four matches the Portugal captain made his mark in Russia. The highlight was undoubtedly his opening-match hat-trick against Spain, which featured an exceptional, high-pressure free-kick equaliser. There was a match-winning header against Morocco, too, before the round-of-16 exit to Uruguay.

Edinson Cavani - Uruguay

Edinson Cavani scored twice in that last-16 win over Portugal to send his side into the quarter-finals, where an injury ruled him out and Uruguay badly missed him against France. There was a poacher's finish against Russia, too, in an impressive showing from the PSG frontman.

