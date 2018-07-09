WATCH: Football takes over England

1:45 With the country gripped by football fever, people up and down the country have been paying tribute to England's efforts to bring the World Cup home With the country gripped by football fever, people up and down the country have been paying tribute to England's efforts to bring the World Cup home

England has gripped the nation as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions try and bring the World Cup home.

Croatia lie in wait in Moscow on Wednesday night, as England play in a World Cup semi-final for the first time in 28 years.

And people up and down the country have been celebrating England's surprise success and paying tribute to the players and the manager in their own special way.

Fans have decided to give north London's Southgate station a bit of a rebrand by inserting the name Gareth onto the signage of the Underground station on London's Piccadilly Line!

The words 'it's coming home' have also been seen on many of the digital information boards across London's Tube network.

World Cup fever has also gripped Welbeck Road in Nottingham, as well as Epinay School in South Shields, who have changed their break-time bell to the chart-topping hit Three Lions!

