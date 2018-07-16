Gareth Southgate's England are like a club side, says Dean Ashton

'They don't play for the same club but you can tell they're enjoying themselves' according to Ashton

Dean Ashton thinks Gareth Southgate's squad benefited from having more fun during their World Cup preparations than previous England teams.

The former West Ham and Norwich striker, who featured in Fabio Capello's 2008 England squad, told Sky Sports News that playing internationally 'wasn't enjoyable' due to a frosty atmosphere that made players nervous.

"I feel like we've been stifled over the years and we've seen our best players not able to perform like they do for their club side," he said.

"When I've watched England in this tournament, it looks like it's a club side. Like they're having a laugh which we've seen on social media.

"I think it's so important at the top level - when players relax they play at their best.

"A huge amount of this is down to Gareth Southgate. It's not been about individual performances, it's been about a collective, and that's what's going to come out of this World Cup."

Ashton felt there was a frosty atmosphere within the squad during Fabio Capello's spell in charge of England

Despite Ashton having low expectations, he believes the squad's club-like mentality and togetherness was crucial to their progress in Russia.

He said: "I think it's so important that our England team had that kind of identity, had a way of playing that when things got difficult, they could fall back on to knowing exactly how they need to play and working together as a team.

"Us as the fans can see that they gave everything and they trusted themselves.

"We've seen top players like Rio Ferdinand come out and talk about the friction between the top sides who were fighting for Premiership titles every week who weren't able to see eye to eye. If you're not together as a group then it's not going to happen."