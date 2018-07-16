Pussy Riot intruders at World Cup final in Russia jailed for 15 days

Pussy Riot members invaded the pitch at the World Cup final

Members of the Pussy Riot protest group who interrupted the World Cup final between France and Croatia wearing fake police uniforms have been jailed for 15 days by a Moscow court.

Four members of the punk band invaded the pitch early in the second half at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials from around the world.

The judge also banned the four from attending sports events for three years.

The four were Veronika Nikulshina, Olga Pakhtusova, Olga Kurachyova and Pyotr Verzilov, the only male.

Kurachyova said their stunt, which held up the game only briefly, was meant to promote freedom of speech and condemn policies of FIFA.

She accused football's governing body of being a "friend of heads of states who carry out repression, who violate human rights".

"It is a pity that we disrupted the sportsmen," Kurachyova told reporters on Monday. "FIFA is involved in unfair games unfortunately."

Verzilov said the performance was also meant to show how "the state, in the form of the police, intrudes into people's lives".

Three of Pussy Riot's original members were jailed in 2012 for staging a protest against Putin in a church and the group has since become a symbol of anti-Kremlin direct action.

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren, who pushed the male intruder aside on the pitch, told reporters the incident had interrupted the game at an important moment for his team.

The match, which France won 4-2, was watched from the stands by Putin and the French and Croatian presidents.