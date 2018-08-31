LA Rams agree six-year, $135m deal with Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a sack

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed a contract extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, according to NFL Media.

The six-year deal is worth $135m (an average of $22.5m per season) and includes $87m guaranteed.

Donald had one year remaining on his rookie contract at a cost of $6.9m.

The 27-year-old's contract extension means he is now committed to the Rams through the 2024 season, after which he will be 33 years old.

Donald has totalled 39 sacks in his four NFL seasons since being selected 13th overall by the Rams in the 2014 draft. He has made the Pro Bowl in every season and been named a First-team All-Pro in each of the last three.

He finished the 2017 season with 41 tackles, 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Donald's average of $22.5m surpasses the $19m pass rusher Von Miller is making with the Denver Broncos as part of the six-year, $114m contract he signed prior to the 2016 season.

The Rams have been able to reach deals with other core players recently, extending both wide receiver Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley in the span of a week before training camp opened.