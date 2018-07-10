European Paper Talk: PSG keeping tabs on N'Golo Kante

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is reportedly wanted by PSG

France

PSG are keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante but have not yet made an offer. Antonio Conte has returned to take pre-season training amid rumours that the Italian is set to depart Stamford Bridge. PSG's sporting director Antero Henrique would like to sign the French midfielder and it's believed he would offer a huge salary of around €12-15m (£10.6-13.2m) a year. (Le 10 Sport)

Former Newcastle United man Remy Cabella may return to Saint Etienne this summer from Marseille on a permanent deal. The attacking midfielder impressed last year on a season-long loan with eight goals and six assists. Cabella isn't thought to be in Marseille's plans and now Saint Etienne believe they can land the 28-year-old. (Le 10 Sport)

Alassane Plea looks set to join Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach for €25m (£22m) this week. The Nice attacker did not play in a pre-season game against Nyon and negotiations are at an advanced stage, with just minor issues to iron out. Plea was under contract until 2021 and had been linked to Newcastle and Tottenham, but the Premier League duo look to have missed out on the exciting French forward. (L'Equipe)

Spain

Marco Asensio will not be leaving Real Madrid this summer, according to his agent Horacio Gaggioli. The Spain international has been the subject of Liverpool transfer rumours recently. Asensio, 22, is contracted at the Bernabeu until 2023 and has a whopping €350m (£310m) buyout clause. "Marco won't move, he'll stay with Real Madrid," said Gaggioli. "He's improving all the time. Next season I think he'll be very important in Madrid." (Marca)

Boca Juniors have responded to reported interest from Barcelona in star winger Cristian Pavon by offering the 22-year-old an improved contract that will include a minimum release clause of €42.5m (£37.5m).

Pavon featured for Argentina at the World Cup and provided the highest number of assists as Boca were crowned champions in their domestic league. Their chairman Daniel Angelici is not keen on losing Pavon and has tabled a pay rise for the forward and increased their asking price. (AS)

Paris Saint-Germain are plotting a sensational swoop for Luis Suarez. The club have received Neymar's request to move for the Uruguayan and are now working on bringing him in alongside the Brazilian. The club also need to comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. PSG have to sell Edinson Cavani first and know Suarez will cost more, so they need that money to present an offer to Barcelona. The striker has a €200m release clause. (Sport)

Italy

Torino have completed the signing of Soualiho Meite from Monaco. The 24-year-old, formerly of Auxerre and Lille, spent time on loan at Bordeaux last season. Meite has been capped by France up to U20 level but is yet to receive a senior call-up. He only moved to Monaco last summer but failed to make an impact and now he has a chance to kickstart his career in Italy with a €10m (£8.8m) move. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan playmaker Suso will not be moving to city rivals Inter this summer, according to Milan's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli. "I do not know if Suso will have talked to Inter or not, but I can categorically exclude that Suso can go to Inter," said Mirabelli. "He has a foreign clause, he has always declared that he wants to stay and see, but I will exclude that he will go to Inter." (Corriere dello Sport)

The agent of Nikola Kalinic, Tomislav Erceg, has given an update on the future of the Croatian attacker. "Nikola is aware of the interest from several teams, but he has to wait and see what AC Milan will decide on his future. Atletico Madrid are interested, as are Sevilla. There are several options open, but it depends on Milan." The striker was sent home from the World Cup after refusing to come on as a substitute in Croatia's 2-0 victory over Nigeria. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Portugal

Borussia Dortmund are believed to have secured the services of Portuguese teenager Rafael Leao on a five-year contract. There is no fee involved. Leao is one of the players who had terminated their contracts at Sporting Lisbon as a result of an attack on the team and the coaching staff in May by the club's fans, who had stormed the training ground after the team missed out on the Champions League. (A Bola)