WATCH: Transfer Centre Extra - episode two

The second episode of Transfer Centre Extra has arrived!

Transfer Centre Extra goes behind the scenes and beyond the headlines as we bring you the story of the window this week.

There is also unseen footage and more analysis from our team of Sky Sports News reporters across the country.

We tell you what could happen to players after the window closes, and there is also the story of Harry Maguire's week at Leicester.

Brentford exclusively speak to us about why their recruitment policy is not just down to statistics and we find out what it is like being a player during the window when you are attracting transfer speculation.

