Watford working on loan deal for West Brom's Jake Livermore

Watford are looking to bring in Jake Livermore from West Brom on loan

Watford are working on a deal to bring in West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore on loan, Sky Sports News understands.

The club are looking to agree a deal which would see the England international move to Vicarage Road on a season-long loan, with the option to buy.

Livermore, 28, signed for West Brom in January 2017 in a £10m switch from Hull.

Watford are looking for an accomplished defensive midfielder to provide cover for the injured Tom Cleverley.

The former Manchester United man will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery to treat an ankle injury.