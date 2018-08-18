European Paper Talk: Real Madrid prepare Neymar bid

Real Madrid are reportedly pursuing Neymar

The English summer transfer window has been closed for more than a week and the deadline in Italy passed on Friday night.

Transfers are still permitted in most European countries right up until the end of the month, however, with the rumour mill still churning out gossip linking big clubs with major moves.

Here, our friends at Football Whispers round up the latest transfer news from across the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid are ready to made a world-record £270m move for Brazilian superstar Neymar if UEFA sanctions force Paris Saint-Germain to sell the 26-year-old. The former Barcelona man has been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu for several months and club president Florentino Perez is desperate to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. (Sport)

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi is also a target for Madrid, with Perez keen to bring in a new striker before the Spanish transfer window closes in 13 days' time. Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has warned Real the Italian side will not listen to offers below £90m for the forward. (Don Balon)

Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

The Italian transfer window closed on Friday evening meaning Inter Milan's pursuit of Luka Modric has been unsuccessful. Having already lost Ronaldo to Juventus this summer, Real Madrid avoided a 'major fire' by hanging on to the Croatian playmaker. Modric is now set to renew terms with the European champions, bringing his annual salary up to £10m, in line with Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale. (AS)

Barcelona remain keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba but head coach Ernesto Valverde isn't enamoured with the prospect of adding the World Cup winner to his squad, feeling he already has adequate midfield options. (Don Balon)

Italy

Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario, who spent last season on loan with West Ham United in the Premier League, is attracting interest from Bundesliga side Schalke. (Tuttosport)

Germany

German international midfielder Sebastian Rudy has decided to leave Bayern Munich this month. The 28-year-old joined the Bavarian giants on a free from Hoffenheim just last year, but the competition for places at the Allianz Arena means he is unlikely to feature regularly under new manager Niko Kovac. Rudy has offers from RB Leipzig and Schalke. (Bild)

France

Marseille are on the brink of completing a move for Manchester CIty defender Jason Denayer, who spent last season on loan with Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig. (L'Equipe)