Middlesbrough wingback Marvin Johnson set for Hull medical

Marvin Johnson looks poised to leave Middlesbrough to join Hull

Middlesbrough wingback Marvin Johnson will undergo a medical at Hull City on Friday afternoon, Sky Sports News understands.

The former Oxford defender, 27, joined Boro last year for £2.5m but has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place.

In total he has made 17 appearances for Boro, scoring once, on his debut against Bolton, while adding two assists.

It is understood Johnson will initially join on loan with the move becoming permanent in January.

The signing by Boro of Sam McQueen on a season-long loan from Southampton has helped clear the way for Johnson to leave the Riverside Stadium.

Johnson will become Hull's ninth signing of the summer, joining Eric Lichaj, Jordan Hickey, Callum Smith, David Milinkovic, Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs, Todd Kane and George Long.