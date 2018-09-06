Regionals: Luis Suarez would welcome Paul Pogba at Barcelona

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez says that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be "welcome" to join him at Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola will readdress his search for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho when the transfer window opens in January.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Neymar has backed Manchester City to retain the Premier League this season and tipped Liverpool to finish outside of the top four.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa are keen to offer new contracts to both Jack Grealish and James Chester as they look to build for the future.

Nottingham Forest are lining up a move for free agent Claudio Yacob following his release from West Brom, according to reports.

EXPRESS & STAR

Danny Batth will be sorely missed in the Wolves dressing room after he completed his season-long loan switch to Middlesbrough, according to Conor Coady.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

House-hunting David Brooks is looking to establish firm foundations with his Bournemouth team-mates as he continues to adjust to life down south following his move from Sheffield United.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Harry Maguire did not push for a summer transfer because he believed his owed it to Leicester to stay.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett has played down talk of a rift between him and out-of-favour defender Moritz Bauer.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Joe Sbarra says Burton Albion's newest signings have already given the Brewers a timely boost - and he feels they are capable of winning League One.

EVENING TIMES

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong does not regret his decision to quit Celtic in the summer, insisting the time was right for a fresh challenge.