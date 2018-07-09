Emre Can has no problems with Jurgen Klopp after Juventus switch

Emre Can says he had no problems with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after he completed his move to Juventus.

Can left Liverpool for free this summer after rejecting a new contract at Anfield.

The Germany international penned a four-year contract with the Serie A champions and will earn a £14m signing-on fee.

Can was a key player for Liverpool last season, making 37 appearances until an ongoing back problem limited him to only seven minutes of game time from March.

"I didn't have problems with Klopp," Can said. "I had a very very good relationship with him."

"At the end he wished me all the best here. I never had problems with Klopp."

Can's arrival marks a busy period for Juventus, and they could yet be involved in the deal of the summer if their proposed £88m move for Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo goes ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scored an incredible overhead kick against Juventus in the quarter-final of the Champions League last season

Real understand that the Portugal star wants to move for a new experience and Can says it would be great to play alongside the five-times Champions League winner.

"I think for every player it would be great to play with a big player like Cristiano Ronaldo but I don't know if the club has contact with the player. For me I just focus on my thing, of course if he would come it would be great but for now I just focus on myself."

Juventus are aiming for an eighth Serie A title in a row

Juventus have lifted the Serie A trophy for the last seven years. Can will be hoping to make it eight in his debut season and in doing so cap off the prophecy of his first football coach.

"My first manager when I started to play football was Italian. I still have contact with him. He is a huge Juventus fan and I remember when I was like 6,7 or 8 he told me 'one day you will play for Juventus'. Now I am here so it is a very cool story."