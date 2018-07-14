England international Lianne Sanderson joins Juventus

Lianne Sanderson has not played since 2016 after suffering a knee injury

Lianne Sanderson has teamed up with former England team-mate Eniola Aluko at Italian champions Juventus.

The 30-year-old forward last played for Western New York Flash in 2016 after suffering a serious knee injury.

Sanderson, who has scored 15 goals in 50 appearances for England, will play alongside Aluko after she left Chelsea to move to Italy last month.

Juventus only formed their women's senior team last year but won the Serie A title in their debut season and will compete in next season's Champions League.

Sanderson visited the club in December and says she "fell in love" as soon as she arrived.

"It is a dream come true," Sanderson told the club's website. "I have been fortunate to have been around the team already and I feel as though I am already settled in.

"They have helped me rehabilitate my knee and made me feel like myself again.

"Me and Eni have known each other for a number of years and I am excited that we can play together again."

Sanderson started her career at Arsenal, where she won five league titles, before spells with the likes of Chelsea, Espanyol, D.C. United and Orlando Pride.