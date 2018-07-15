Juventus News

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Turin for Juventus medical

Last Updated: 15/07/18 5:28pm

Ronaldo arrives at Zhukovsky airport as Portugal's squad depart Russia following their World Cup exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Turin for a medical after sealing his £105m switch to Juventus from Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, whose transfer was announced on July 10, will have a medical with the Italian club on Monday, before holding a news conference.

More to follow...

