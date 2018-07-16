Cristiano Ronaldo set to be unveiled at Juventus after Monday medical
Cristiano Ronaldo will be presented to the Juventus fans on Monday after arriving in Turin to complete the formalities of his £105m move from Real Madrid.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, whose transfer was announced on July 10, will have a medical with the Italian club, before holding a news conference in the afternoon.
Juventus shirts emblazoned with "Ronaldo" and the No 7 have been selling in huge numbers, while 5,000 shopkeepers in the north-western city are putting up posters that read "Bem-vindo!" - welcome in Portuguese.
After his media commitments, Ronaldo is due to jet back off to finish his holidays. It is reported that he will meet his new Juve team-mates - who have begun pre-season training - on Monday, but will not join them officially until later in July when they begin their summer tour of the United States.
Real Madrid released a statement on July 10 saying they had agreed to let Ronaldo go "in response to the will and request expressed by the player".
In a letter posted on Real's website, Ronaldo confirmed he had asked to move on as "the time has come for a new cycle".
Ronaldo leaves Madrid as their all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games, nine years after he joined from Manchester United for a then-world record transfer fee (£80m).
He won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies during his time at the Bernabeu.
