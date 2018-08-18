WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo sings for Juventus team-mates

0:23 Cristiano Ronaldo sings for team-mates at a Juventus initiation Cristiano Ronaldo sings for team-mates at a Juventus initiation

He may have cost over £100m and is one of the most successful players of all time but that did not excuse Cristiano Ronaldo from performing at a Juventus initiation.

The 33-year-old, who signed from Real Madrid in the summer, was given no preferential treatment as he stood on a chair to belt out a tune by a Portuguese rock band.

Ronaldo did not shy away from his duty although it has to be said he should probably stick to the day job.

That becomes serious on Saturday night when he makes his Serie A debut at Chievo Verona.

Click on the video to watch the five-time Ballon D'Or winner turn his hand to a spot of cabaret in order to ingratiate himself fully with his new team-mates.