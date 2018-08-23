Cristiano Ronaldo 'dreams' son will follow Juventus player's footsteps

Cristiano Ronaldo Sr celebrated his fifth Champions League title with his son

Cristiano Ronaldo admits it is his "dream" for his son to one day fill his boots and become a professional footballer.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo Sr has often used social media to show the progress of his first-born child both on the football pitch and in the gym.

Footage of the young Cristiano went viral in April this year when the eight-year-old showcased his skills on the Bernabeu pitch during half-time of a Real Madrid game last season.

0:50 Ronaldo drew blank in his competitive Juventus debut Ronaldo drew blank in his competitive Juventus debut

A future is already being mapped out by his father, who completed a £105m move to Juventus in the summer.

"He is very competitive, he's like me when I was young," Ronaldo, 33, said in an interview with DAZN.

"He doesn't like to lose and he will be like me, I'm sure, 100 per cent.

"I like to teach him some stuff, but he's going to be whatever he wants and I'm always going to support him.

Cristiano Jr has been pictured attempting his dad's skills

"But of course I want Cristiano to be a football player, because I think he has that drive. He has a good body, he's fast, he has skills, he shoots good.

"But, as you know, he's going to take his decision and he's so young. I'm not going to put pressure on him, but of course I dream to see my boy a football player."