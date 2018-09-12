Sami Khedira signs new three-year Juventus contract

Sami Khedira has won the World Cup, the Champions League, La Liga and Serie A during his career

Sami Khedira has signed a new contract with Juventus that will keep him at the Allianz Stadium until 2021.

The Italian champions also have the option of extending the German international's deal by a further 12 months.

Khedira tweeted: "Since my first day I've had a special feeling and it quickly felt like home here.

"I'm very proud to be a part of the great history of the club and of the Juventus family. Let's continue to make black and white history."

The 31-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2015 and has won three Serie A titles during his time in Italy.

Khedira also has 77 caps for Germany and was part of the squad that won the 2014 World Cup.