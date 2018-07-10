Carlo Ancelotti takes Napoli training with Maurizio Sarri absent

0:41 Carlo Ancelotti arrives in Dimaro, Trentino to take pre-season training with Napoli Carlo Ancelotti arrives in Dimaro, Trentino to take pre-season training with Napoli

Carlo Ancelotti has travelled to Napoli's pre-season training camp, while Maurizio Sarri is not with the team.

Napoli have confirmed Sarri will leave the club, however, he is still officially under contract.

The Italian club signed Ancelotti on a three-year deal, but Sarri has yet to start a new job.

Sarri has been linked with Chelsea all summer

On Monday, Sky Sports News reported that Napoli and Chelsea's talks were at a deadlock over Sarri's appointment as Antonio Conte's potential replacement.

Conte oversaw Chelsea's first full day of pre-season training despite the uncertainty over his future. He has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.