Napoli confirm Kalidou Koulibay has signed new five-year contract

Kalidou Koulibaly is committed to Napoli until 2023

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, previously linked with a move to the Premier League, has signed a new five-year deal with the Serie A club.

The Senegal centre-back was linked with Chelsea last summer, and those links re-emerged when former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri took over at Stamford Bridge.

However, speaking to Sky Sports Italy before the pre-season clash with Liverpool, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed Koulibaly is now committed to the club until the summer of 2023.

"He has renewed with us for the next five years," De Laurentiis said.

"He is the best in his role.

"We said no to a £82m offer for him. There were three teams ready to take him, but we kept him. Let's enjoy this team, there are those who work for us and are ready to give everything to win."

The 27-year-old has been in Naples since the summer of 2014 and has so far played 164 times in all competitions, scoring eight times.