On Soccer Special: Carabao Cup second-round action
Watch AFC Wimbledon v West Ham live on Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 27/08/18 9:40am
Tune into Soccer Special on Tuesday for a bumper night of Carabao Cup action.
The Premier League sides - barring those in European competition - enter at the second-round stage and we'll keep you up to date with all 21 ties.
AFC W'don vs West Ham
August 28, 2018, 7:30pm
Live on
You can also watch one of Tuesday's standout fixtures - West Ham's trip to AFC Wimbledon - live in full on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.
Get all the team news in Soccer Special Pre-Match from 7pm and then follow the action with Soccer Special from 7.30pm.