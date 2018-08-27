Football News

On Soccer Special: Carabao Cup second-round action

Watch AFC Wimbledon v West Ham live on Sky Sports Football

Last Updated: 27/08/18 9:40am

Tune into Soccer Special on Tuesday for a bumper night of Carabao Cup action.

The Premier League sides - barring those in European competition - enter at the second-round stage and we'll keep you up to date with all 21 ties.

Carabao Cup fixtures

AFC W'don vs West Ham

August 28, 2018, 7:30pm

Live on

You can also watch one of Tuesday's standout fixtures - West Ham's trip to AFC Wimbledon - live in full on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Get all the team news in Soccer Special Pre-Match from 7pm and then follow the action with Soccer Special from 7.30pm.

