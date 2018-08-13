Carabao Cup round one preview: Frank Lampard's Derby hoping to bounce back

Frank Lampard will take charge of his first Carabao Cup game with Derby

Frank Lampard says his Derby players must have the right mentality as they look to bounce back from the humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Leeds against League Two Oldham in the Carabao Cup.

The Rams hope to avoid a potential giant-killing against the Latics, who have taken one point from their two league games so far.

Lampard wants a reaction to their opening home defeat and wants to ensure his players do not take Oldham, or the Carabao Cup, lightly.

"They will give everything so we have to be spot on," Lampard said. "I'm here for the players and I want the best for them. I truly believe in what we are doing here.

"It's a great competition. As a professional you have to have the right attitude."

Leeds comfortably beat Derby in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, who made it back-to-back wins to start the new campaign with that thumping victory at Pride Park, face an all-Championship clash with Bolton at Elland Road.

Wanderers have been something of a surprise package so far this season, winning at West Brom before surging into a two-goal lead at home to Bristol City only to draw 2-2.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson is not getting carried away with the start Leeds have made.

"Leeds couldn't have done any more," Parkinson said. "They've been terrific, but they had a great start last year."

Phil Parkinson's Bolton have enjoyed an impressive start to the season

That match is one of four all-Championship ties, with newly-promoted Rotherham and Wigan squaring off at the New York Stadium, Reading hosting Birmingham and a clash between Sheffield United and Hull.

Middlesbrough sit top of the Championship table, having played a game more than those around them, and also need to avoid an upset at Notts County.

Tony Pulis is set to ring the changes. His side are unbeaten so far this season but it is a different story for League Two County, who suffered a 3-2 loss at Cambridge on Saturday. Kevin Nolan says his side will learn from that for the trip to the Riverside.

"We will go back to the classroom," the former Bolton and Newcastle midfielder said. "We can't start tripping over our bottom lip."

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan

The first round has thrown up a number of possible upsets, with clashes between Championship and League Two sides.

Morecambe, who are the lowest-placed side in the first round, face a Lancashire derby clash against Alex Neil's Preston.

Ipswich head to Devon to take on League Two leaders Exeter and Nottingham Forest host Bury, while Steve Bruce's in-form Aston Villa travel to Yeovil.

2018/19 Carabao Cup First Round draw

NORTH

Blackpool v Barnsley

Carlisle United v Blackburn Rovers

Crewe Alexandra v Fleetwood Town

Grimsby Town v Rochdale

Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

Macclesfield Town v Bradford City

Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley

Middlesbrough v Notts County

Oldham Athletic v Derby County

Nottingham Forest v Bury

Port Vale v Lincoln City

Preston North End v Morecambe

Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Sheffield United v Hull City

Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday (Thursday night)

Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

Tranmere Rovers v Walsall

SOUTH

Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle

Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town

Cambridge United v Newport County

Cheltenham Town v Colchester United

Exeter City v Ipswich Town

Millwall v Gillingham

Milton Keynes Dons v Charlton Athletic

Oxford United v Coventry City

Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon

Queens Park Rangers v Peterborough United

Reading v Birmingham City

Southend United v Brentford

Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers

West Brom v Luton Town

Wycombe Wanderers v Northampton Town

Yeovil Town v Aston Villa