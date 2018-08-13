Carabao Cup round one preview: Frank Lampard's Derby hoping to bounce back
Last Updated: 13/08/18 8:13pm
Frank Lampard says his Derby players must have the right mentality as they look to bounce back from the humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Leeds against League Two Oldham in the Carabao Cup.
The Rams hope to avoid a potential giant-killing against the Latics, who have taken one point from their two league games so far.
Lampard wants a reaction to their opening home defeat and wants to ensure his players do not take Oldham, or the Carabao Cup, lightly.
"They will give everything so we have to be spot on," Lampard said. "I'm here for the players and I want the best for them. I truly believe in what we are doing here.
"It's a great competition. As a professional you have to have the right attitude."
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, who made it back-to-back wins to start the new campaign with that thumping victory at Pride Park, face an all-Championship clash with Bolton at Elland Road.
Wanderers have been something of a surprise package so far this season, winning at West Brom before surging into a two-goal lead at home to Bristol City only to draw 2-2.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson is not getting carried away with the start Leeds have made.
"Leeds couldn't have done any more," Parkinson said. "They've been terrific, but they had a great start last year."
That match is one of four all-Championship ties, with newly-promoted Rotherham and Wigan squaring off at the New York Stadium, Reading hosting Birmingham and a clash between Sheffield United and Hull.
Middlesbrough sit top of the Championship table, having played a game more than those around them, and also need to avoid an upset at Notts County.
Tony Pulis is set to ring the changes. His side are unbeaten so far this season but it is a different story for League Two County, who suffered a 3-2 loss at Cambridge on Saturday. Kevin Nolan says his side will learn from that for the trip to the Riverside.
"We will go back to the classroom," the former Bolton and Newcastle midfielder said. "We can't start tripping over our bottom lip."
The first round has thrown up a number of possible upsets, with clashes between Championship and League Two sides.
Morecambe, who are the lowest-placed side in the first round, face a Lancashire derby clash against Alex Neil's Preston.
Ipswich head to Devon to take on League Two leaders Exeter and Nottingham Forest host Bury, while Steve Bruce's in-form Aston Villa travel to Yeovil.
2018/19 Carabao Cup First Round draw
NORTH
Blackpool v Barnsley
Carlisle United v Blackburn Rovers
Crewe Alexandra v Fleetwood Town
Grimsby Town v Rochdale
Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers
Macclesfield Town v Bradford City
Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley
Middlesbrough v Notts County
Oldham Athletic v Derby County
Nottingham Forest v Bury
Port Vale v Lincoln City
Preston North End v Morecambe
Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic
Sheffield United v Hull City
Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion
Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday (Thursday night)
Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
Tranmere Rovers v Walsall
SOUTH
Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle
Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town
Cambridge United v Newport County
Cheltenham Town v Colchester United
Exeter City v Ipswich Town
Millwall v Gillingham
Milton Keynes Dons v Charlton Athletic
Oxford United v Coventry City
Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon
Queens Park Rangers v Peterborough United
Reading v Birmingham City
Southend United v Brentford
Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers
West Brom v Luton Town
Wycombe Wanderers v Northampton Town
Yeovil Town v Aston Villa