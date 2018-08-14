Carabao Cup round-up: Aston Villa, Derby and Leeds through

Frank Lampard's Derby emerged unscathed from their first foray into the Carabao Cup at Oldham

Exeter upset Ipswich on penalties but Leeds, Aston Villa and Derby are safely through to the Carabao Cup second round.

At St James Park it looked like going with the form book when Ipswich's Kayden Jackson slotted in before half-time, but Paul Hurst's side were undone by a former academy graduate when Troy Brown levelled. When Exeter hung on to draw 1-1 after 90 minutes, they triumphed on penalties for the biggest shock of the night.

Leeds were 2-1 winners over Bolton at Elland Road, with Patrick Bamford scoring on his first start, while Aston Villa rode their luck at Yeovil, winning 1-0 after the hosts had a goal ruled out and missed a penalty, with Conor Hourihane scoring the decisive goal.

Elsewhere, League One Plymouth got revenge for their first-round defeat last season by beating Championship Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate thanks to a first-half goal from Yann Songo'o.

Derby bounced back from their weekend humiliation by Leeds with a 2-0 win at Oldham, where a Sam Graham own goal and Mason Mount's second in three games was enough for Frank Lampard's side to progress.

Nottingham Forest were worked hard, eventually beating Bury on spot-kicks but having to bounce back from Eoghan O'Connell's opener for the League Two side and play more than half the game with 10 men as goalkeeper Jordan Smith was sent off.

A last-minute equaliser from Matty Cash saw the game end 1-1 and go to penalties, with a mammoth shoot-out settled by replacement keeper Luke Steele, who netted the winning spot-kick himself to seal a 10-9 win. That was the same method Middlesbrough needed to get past Notts County, after a rather shorter 4-3 penalty triumph following a 3-3 draw at the Riverside.

Here are all of the reports from the first-round games:

NORTH

Blackpool 3-1 Barnsley

Carlisle United 1-5 Blackburn Rovers

Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Fleetwood Town (3-4 on pens)

Grimsby Town 0-2 Rochdale

Leeds United 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Macclesfield Town 1-1 Bradford City (4-2 on pens)

Mansfield Town 6-1 Accrington Stanley

Middlesbrough 3-3 Notts County (4-3 on pens)

Oldham Athletic 0-2 Derby County

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bury (10-9 on pens)

Port Vale 0-4 Lincoln City

Preston North End 3-1 Morecambe

Rotherham United 3-1 Wigan Athletic

Scunthorpe United 1-2 Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United 1-1 Hull City (4-5 on pens)

Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Burton Albion

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday (Thursday 7.45pm)

Tranmere Rovers 1-3 Walsall

SOUTH

Bristol City 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Bristol Rovers 2-1 Crawley Town

Cambridge United 1-4 Newport County

Cheltenham Town 2-2 Colchester United (6-5 on pens)

Exeter City 1-1 Ipswich Town (4-2 on pens)

Millwall 0-0 Gillingham (3-1 on pens)

Milton Keynes Dons 3-0 Charlton Athletic

Norwich City 3-1 Stevenage

Oxford United 2-0 Coventry City

Portsmouth 1-2 AFC Wimbledon

Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Peterborough United

Reading 2-0 Birmingham City (8pm)

Southend United 2-4 Brentford

Swindon Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers

West Brom 1-0 Luton Town (8pm)

Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Northampton Town (7-6 on pens)

Yeovil Town 0-1 Aston Villa