Carabao Cup third-round draw live on Thursday night on Sky Sports Football

The third-round draw for the Carabao Cup will take place live on EFL Matters on Thursday night, from 7pm on Sky Sports Football.

Joleon Lescott and David Seaman will join David Prutton to do the draw on the regular EFL weekly talk show, which will see Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal go into the hat along with the 25 clubs who win their second-round ties.

The guests will also discuss all the midweek second-round action from the Carabao Cup and look ahead to the weekend's Sky Bet EFL action.

There are two live Championship games on Sky Sports Football this weekend. Leeds host Middlesbrough from 7pm on Friday night and Millwall face Swansea from 5.15pm on Saturday.

