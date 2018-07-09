Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic says England game is 50/50

0:32 Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic says Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against England is a '50/50' game Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic says Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against England is a '50/50' game

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic rates Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against England as "50/50".

Following in the footsteps of the 1998 World Cup heroes, where Croatia finished third, Mandzukic believes the current squad has the perfect mix of experience and youth to handle the big occasion.

"Croatia, maybe, have several more experienced players but we also have great young players. That is what makes us good," Mandzukic said.

"I would say the chances in the game are 50/50 because everyone deserves to be the in semi-final.

"There is no fear from our side, we respect everybody, however we believe in ourselves."

With back-to-back penalty shootouts in both the last 16 and quarter-final, questions may be asked about how fresh the Croatian players will be come Wednesday.

However, Mandzukic dismissed any suggestion of this, saying "if we had to play today, we would do it".

Croatia will take on England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 7pm on Wednesday evening for the chance to play in the World Cup final on Sunday.