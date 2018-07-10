Croatia sack World Cup coach Ognjen Vukojevic after pro-Ukraine video

Ognjen Vukojevic retired from international duty in 2014

Croatia have sacked coach Ognjen Vukojevic after he posted a pro-Ukraine video following the penalty shootout win over Russia in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Former Croatia international Vukojevic and current defender Domagoj Vida published the video on social media after the match on Saturday in a move which was criticised by Russian politicians and led to a warning from FIFA's disciplinary committee.

Vukojevic and Vida have both played for Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev.

Ognjen Vukojevic retired from international duty in 2014

Relations between Ukraine and the World Cup hosts remain fraught after Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula and its backing for a pro-Russian uprising in the east of the country.

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) said it had revoked Vukojevic's accreditation at the World Cup and relieved him of his duties as an associate of the Croatia coaching staff.

"HNS hereby apologises to the Russian public for the actions of a member of the Croatian delegation," it said.

3:27 Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill takes a deeper look at Croatia Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill takes a deeper look at Croatia

HNS also said that Vukojevic and Vida apologised for their statements, saying they were not intended to be political messages but "unfortunately left room for such interpretations".

FIFA fined Vukojevic 15,000 Swiss francs (around £11,300) and issued a warning for unsporting behaviour.

Questions on the subject were not allowed when players Mario Mandzukic and Andrej Kramaric spoke at a news conference on Monday evening.

Croatia face England in the World Cup semi-finals in Moscow on Wednesday.