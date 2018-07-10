Croatia seek World Cup final dream ahead of England semi

3:27 Gary Cotterill takes a deeper look at England's semi-final opponents Croatia Gary Cotterill takes a deeper look at England's semi-final opponents Croatia

Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric says it is their "dream to play in the World Cup final and we will do our best to fulfil it."

With a population of approximately four million people, half the size of London, Croatia should not be expected to reach the final four of the World Cup, but they have done exactly that.

Often dark horses heading into major tournaments, Croatia were one of the strongest teams in the group stages, brushing aside Lionel Messi's Argentina, Iceland and Nigeria.

However, Zlatko Dalic's side have been less than convincing in the knockout phases - needing penalties to beat Denmark and hosts Russia after struggling to reproduce their performances of the first round.

Marko Vargec, a journalist for RTL Croatia, believes they will have better luck playing against Gareth Southgate's attack-minded England side.

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic says Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against England is a 50/50 game.

"Croatia likes teams that like to play, which England is," he said. "We played against Russia and Denmark - they are pretty reserved, defensive teams. If England is going to play then we're going to play and it's going to be a good game."

