Poland defender Lukasz Piszczek retires from international football
Last Updated: 06/08/18 6:56pm
Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek has announced his international retirement after more than a decade representing Poland.
Piszczek made 65 appearances for the national team and started Poland's first two matches at the Russia World Cup 2018.
In a statement posted on social media, the 33-year-old wrote: "Sometimes you have to make difficult but rational decisions. After long reflections, I did it.
"My adventure with the national team has come to an end. For 11 years I have always proudly represented Poland in the senior national team. It was a special time. I will always remember it very fondly.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live games of football this season. Find out more.
"I would like to thank the fans for their support, Coaches: Leo Beenhakker, Franciszek Smuda, Waldemar Fornalik and Adam Nawalka, thank you for your trust."
Poland finished bottom of World Cup Group H despite recording a 1-0 win over Japan in their last game.
Their early exit from the tournament saw manager Adam Nawalka lose his job. He has since been replaced by Jerzy Brzeczek.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.