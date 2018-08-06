Poland defender Lukasz Piszczek retires from international football

Lukasz Piszczek made his Poland debut in 2007

Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek has announced his international retirement after more than a decade representing Poland.

Piszczek made 65 appearances for the national team and started Poland's first two matches at the Russia World Cup 2018.

In a statement posted on social media, the 33-year-old wrote: "Sometimes you have to make difficult but rational decisions. After long reflections, I did it.

"My adventure with the national team has come to an end. For 11 years I have always proudly represented Poland in the senior national team. It was a special time. I will always remember it very fondly.

"I would like to thank the fans for their support, Coaches: Leo Beenhakker, Franciszek Smuda, Waldemar Fornalik and Adam Nawalka, thank you for your trust."

Poland finished bottom of World Cup Group H despite recording a 1-0 win over Japan in their last game.

Their early exit from the tournament saw manager Adam Nawalka lose his job. He has since been replaced by Jerzy Brzeczek.