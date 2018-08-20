FIFA lifts Nigeria suspension threat leaving them free to play Africa Cup of Nations qualifying

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr can now continue his Africa Cup of Nations qualifying preparations

FIFA has lifted a threat to suspend Nigeria from international soccer, clearing the team to resume its Africa Cup of Nations qualifying program.

World football's governing body says it has received assurances that "legitimate leadership" of Nigeria's soccer federation is restored to power and has control of its offices.

A rival group occupied the offices during the World Cup, citing authority from a local court order.

FIFA rules prohibit interference in how elected officials run football federations under threat of teams and administrators being suspended from international games and meetings.

Nigeria, who were eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage in Russia, are scheduled to play a 2019 Cup of Nations qualifier on September 7 in Seychelles.

Gernot Rohr's side lost their opening qualifier against South Africa - Libya are the other country in Group E.