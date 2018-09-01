Danny Swanson rejoins St Johnstone following Hibernian release

Danny Swanson is back at St Johnstone for a third spell

St Johnstone have re-signed midfielder Danny Swanson following his release by Hibernian on Friday night.

The 31-year-old made 44 appearances and scored 11 goals in his previous two spells with the Perth club.

Swanson has signed a two-year contract and becomes manager Tommy Wright's eighth summer signing.

"Danny is a player that needs no introduction to the fans," said Wright. "They know exactly what his qualities are and what he's capable of.

Celtic vs Rangers Live on

"I've always felt that Danny has been at his happiest here and that he's played his best football at this club. It's my job to make sure I get the best out of him again.

"Competition for places has never been higher and at the top end of the pitch we're looking really strong. It's my task now to manage that because not everybody can play every week.

"If the club wants to be successful we need to have healthy competition. We've now got great strength in depth and we're looking forward to an exciting season ahead."