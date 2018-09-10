Nicklas Bendtner incident probed by Rosenborg

Nicklas Bendtner was reported to police in Copenhagen

Rosenborg are investigating after Nicklas Bendtner was reported to police by a taxi driver who claims the striker was behind a violent attack.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in Copenhagen on Sunday morning and, according to taxi firm Dantaxa, the driver has undergone surgery for a broken jaw.

A source told Sky Sports News Bendtner was arrested but, contrary to some reports, has not been charged.

Rosenborg, who signed the 30-year-old from Nottingham Forest in 2017, say they will review what is alleged to have happened.

Bendtner has played 81 times for his country but he was not in the squad for Denmark's 2-0 win over Wales in the Nations League on Sunday evening.

The Danish Football Association (DBU) has declined to comment and Bendtner could not be reached for comment.

The forward, who was left out of the Denmark side that reached the knock-out stages of the World Cup this year, burst onto the scene in 2005 at Arsenal, but was soon on loan to Birmingham City.

He went on to represent Sunderland, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Forest. Bendtner rediscovered his form at Rosenborg, helping the club win the Norwegian title in 2017.