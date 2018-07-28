Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio steps down

Juan Carlos Osorio has managed clubs in the top divisions in Colombia, USA, Mexico and Brazil

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has stepped down from his role after three years in charge.

The 56-year-old led the country to the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia where they were knocked out after losing 2-0 to Brazil.

The Colombian won 33 of his 52 games in charge of Mexico but has rejected offers from the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to extend his contract.

After a deep analysis and discussion, Juan Carlos Osorio has decided to step down of the head coach charge.



"This message serves to send my most sincere thanks to the Mexican fans, the Mexican Federation of Football, the employees in the Cento de Alto Rendimiento (Mexico training centre) and especially all the players who I had the privilege to work with and spend time with during my time as the manager of the Mexican national team, a role I took on with commitment, passion and pride," Osorio said in a statement released by the FMF.

"In my name and in that of my coaching staff, many thanks to everyone for this unique and unmatchable professional and life experience."