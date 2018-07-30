Sven-Goran Eriksson in talks to become Cameroon head coach

Sven-Goran Eriksson has previously coached Mexico and the Ivory Coast

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson could be line to become the new head coach of Cameroon.

The 70-year-old met Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) officials last week about the prospect of replacing Hugo Broos, who left in February.

Fecafoot said: "After spending 72 hours, Sven-Goran Eriksson left Yaounde on Saturday 28 July 2018.

"The Swedish manager was invited to Cameroon for a discussion in connection with the recruitment of a head coach for the senior national side.

"After the interview with Sven-Goran Eriksson and taking into account the other existing offers, Fecafoot will reveal in the next few days its choice of permanent coach for our national team."

Sky Sports News understands Eriksson has also recently held talks with Iraq about taking charge of their national team.

The Swede managed England between 2001 and 2006, leading them to three successive major tournament quarter-finals.