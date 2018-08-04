Clarence Seedorf appointed Cameroon coach with Patrick Kluivert as assistant

Clarence Seedorf has been appointed as the new manager of Cameroon, a sports minister in the African country has announced.

The appointment, which also sees Patrick Kluivert named as Seedorf's assistant, was revealed by Cameroon's Minister of Sport and Physical Education, Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt on Saturday.

Sven-Goran Eriksson, who turned down the vacant Iraq job, held talks to take charge of Cameroon but the former England manager was unable to reach an agreement.

Clarence Seedorf has managed in Italy and China

Seedorf, who has held brief managerial spells at AC Milan, Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna, takes over from Belgian Hugo Broos, who led the side to a surprise victory at the 2017 African Nations Cup finals but was sacked in November after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Alexandre Belinga had been acting as caretaker coach since and the new managerial team's first major finals test will be to defend their Nations Cup title next June on home soil.

Patrick Kluivert will join Seedorf as Cameroon assistant coach

Seedorf will be taking on his first national role in charge, while his Dutch compatriot Kluivert was assistant coach to Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal between 2012 and 2014, and was later briefly in charge of Dutch Caribbean nation Curacao.

The Cameroon Football Federation have made no official announcement on the vacant head coach role, but coaches in Africa are regularly appointed by governments.