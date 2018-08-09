Oxford confirm Jamie Hanson signing from Derby

Oxford have confirmed the signing of Jamie Hanson from Derby

Oxford have confirmed the signing of Derby midfielder Jamie Hanson.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the club after sealing a deadline day switch.

Hanson, a former England U20 international, spent 10 years with Derby and made 25 senior appearances as well as undertaking a loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

It marks a busy final day of transfer action for Oxford, who also welcomed Tsun Dai and Ricky Holmes.

22 years old ✅

6’3 Powerhouse midfielder ✅

42 Championship appearances ✅

Four-year deal ✅



Welcome to #OUFC @Jamie_Hanson4 https://t.co/RMUlvhkmDC — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) August 9, 2018

"Jamie has been on a lot of clubs radar for a while because he is a very competitive lad who will always give you everything and add a little bit of steel in midfield," said manager Karl Robinson.

"He is still young and we believe will continue to improve, so we are really looking forward to having him here and being able to work with him.

"He has a slight injury so won't be involved on Saturday but will train fully next week and then come into the squad."