WATCH: Goalmouth scramble at Forest Green

The result may have been 0-0, but there was a quite extraordinary goalmouth scramble in Forest Green's draw with Stevenage on Tuesday.

Heading into the final 20 minutes of the game and with the two sides level, the hosts gave Stevenage real food for thought and were extremely unlucky to have been unable to force the game's opener.

First a corner was delivered and cleared, a subsequent volley was bravely blocked before some fancy footwork, last-ditch defending and some wild swings at loose balls - all within a frantic 20 second period.

Following an intense scramble in front of Paul Farman's goal, Reid's shot was blocked and despite heated appeals for handball, the referee played on as the game finished 0-0 at New Lawn.

