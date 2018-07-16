Wigan defender Terell Thomas joins AFC Wimbledon

Terell Thomas made eight senior appearances in all competitions for Wigan after joining from Charlton

AFC Wimbledon have completed a seventh summer signing with the arrival of defender Terell Thomas from Wigan Athletic.

The centre back has signed for an undisclosed fee from the Championship club.

The 22-year-old joined Wigan on a free transfer from Charlton last season but only made three substitute appearances in League One and spent much of the season on loan at Sutton United.

"He brings real strength to the group, making it three centre-backs. There'll be a real fight on to get the shirt," said AFC Wimbledon first-team coach Simon Bassey.

"Terell thought his game-time at Wigan this season would probably not be as great as he would have liked.

"He's had a taste of playing first-team through his loan spells at Woking and Sutton. He has a real thirst to play games and we hope to give him that stage."

"It's a great story of how Wimbledon came up from the situation the club was in," said Terell.

"I think it's fantastic and the story is still being written, that's why I thought I'd like to be here to keep it going with the club.

"I could see the club had ambition and is moving back to Plough Lane, which is good and that excites me."