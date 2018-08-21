WATCH: Will Nightingale howler costs AFC Wimbledon

0:13 Will Nightingale had a moment to forget as his backpass left 'keeper Tom King stranded Will Nightingale had a moment to forget as his backpass left 'keeper Tom King stranded

AFC Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale scored a calamitous own-goal as the Dons fell to a 3-1 defeat to Walsall on Tuesday.

Kieron Morris' swerving effort put the Saddlers ahead after 16 minutes at Kingsmeadow, but for the 54 minutes that followed the Dons remained in the game and were still in with a shout of hauling themselves back into contention until the 70th minute.

Despite Morgan Ferrier closing in, as the Dons defender intercepted a throw-in, he was under little pressure, yet opted to sweep a mindless pass back towards goalkeeper Tom King.

The stopper, however, failed to anticipate the sheer pace on the back pass, couldn't return to his goal-line in time and the damage was done.

Andy Cook compounded the defeat by scoring a third nine minutes later to leave Neal Ardley's men without a league win since the opening game of the season.

Click on the video above to watch Nightingale's own-goal.